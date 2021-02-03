It’s been a good week for Tahlequah High School student athlete Qua’shon Leathers.
Leathers was selected to the Oklahoma Coaches Association Football All-State team Monday, and on Wednesday signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Central Oklahoma.
He becomes the 46th All-State selection in program history and the sixth since 2017 under head coach Brad Gilbert. The Tigers have had 10 selections since 2014, the most in a seven-year span since the 1990s.
Leathers, a safety, recorded 88 tackles as a senior, to go along with a pair of interceptions and five pass breakups.
“One thing that stands out about Qua’shon is just the physicality that he played with at the safety position,” Gilbert said. “I would say he’s probably one of the best defensive backs, if not the best, that’s ever played here at Tahlequah. “Just his ability to cover the field from a safety position whether it be from the middle of the field to the sideline, hash to hash, whatever it may be, he made plays. He was a great open-field tackler and as good as you’ll see at the high school level.”
Leathers, who registered 201 total tackles, seven interceptions and 14 pass breakups over his career, had game totals of 18 and 16 tackles in his final season with Tahlequah. He tallied a career-high 18 tackles against McAlester, and posted 16 three weeks later against Sapulpa. His interceptions came against Tulsa McLain and Claremore, and he also logged 12 tackles against Collinsville.
“It’s been a great career,” Leathers said. “I played three years on the varsity level, and it’s all been good. It’s been fun. One of my individual goals was to become All-State just because that’s the best in Oklahoma. I always wanted to become one and I’m blessed to have the opportunity to do that.”
Leathers follows his brother, Dae Dae Leathers, and Blake Corn, who were both named OCA All-State last year.
“That’s pretty cool,” Qua’shon said. “Me and my brother will be up on the board together, back to back.”
Dae Dae, who was a standout at running back, holds the Tahlequah career mark for rushing yards.
Qua’shon, also a 2020 District 5A-4 Defensive Back of the Year, chose Central Oklahoma over Northeastern State, Arkansas Tech and East Central. The Bronchos were the first to offer.
“It’s just the place that made me feel the most at home,” he said. “Every week they’d come to see me and it just felt like I’d be going home up there. It just shows they wanted me the most, no matter how many offers I have.”
Teammate Kobey Baker, who signed with NSU Wednesday, was named to the OCA Class 5A All-Star team as a receiver.
Baker led the Tigers in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches as a senior in 2020. He finished with 46 catches for 616 yards and seven TDs. Baker also added 190 yards and four scores on the ground.
“Kobey was a very, very productive player in our program,” Gilbert said. “He was the guy we looked to on the offensive side and came up with big plays week in and week out. He did everything the right way, very similar to Qua’shon, in that they both worked hard showed up to do the job they were supposed to.”
