Tahlequah had lofty expectations on the soccer field going into the 2020 season.
But the Tigers didn’t get very far.
Like everybody else, they were defeated by COVID-19.
They played just two games. They blanked Catoosa, 3-0, on the road in their season opener on March 3, and fell to Tulsa Edison Prep, 2-1, in their home opener at Doc Wadley Stadium on March 10.
For six seniors — including Trae Patrick, James Maxwell and Caleb Payton — March 12 was the day everything came to an abrupt termination.
“I was in denial when I heard the season and school year was over,” Patrick said. “We had our heads set on taking our district title this year.
“My expectations for this soccer season was that we were going to change this soccer program. When we played our last soccer game, not knowing it was going to be our last, we sent a message out to our other teams in our district, we’re coming for you.”
Maxwell had All-State aspirations going into his final season.
“I was completely shocked and devastated when I heard the news that our soccer season was cut short,” said Maxwell. “The thought of something so consistent in my life being taken away was unfathomable. I felt as if we left unfinished business. Personally, I was disappointed that I did not have the opportunity to make All-State and represent Tahlequah Soccer. Though the sudden loss of our soccer season was tough, it has taught me a lesson of gratitude and how to live in the moment because things can change quickly.
“After a very sour ending to last year’s season, I was eager to be more successful this year. At the beginning of the year I set a goal to win a district title and advance far in the state playoffs. As a team, we worked diligently to accomplish our goal, and our determination paid off.”
Tigers’ head coach Greg Hall was entering his second season at the helm.
“Even though it was expected after the postponement in the basketball state tournament, it was still very shocking that the season was over just like that,” Hall said. “The team was coming together nicely and we were looking to challenge for not just a postseason spot, but a district championship. We meet regularly on zoom and talk about the what if’s. Apparently we weren’t going to lose another game.”
Payton feels his freedom was snatched away.
“Soccer has always been a gateway to freedom and fun for me,” he said. “Having it cancelled the way it was, it was kind of a gut punch. We were looking strong this season, and then nothing to look forward to. Not knowing when my last time playing at Doc Wadley was probably the worst part of it all.”
The three seniors, along with senior teammates Alex Cummings, Eli Hill and Cesar Ramirez, were originally scheduled to celebrate senior night this Friday prior to their game against Tulsa East Central.
Ever since their season was cut short, they’re finding different things to do in their free time.
“The coronavirus life has been terrible,” Patrick said. “So far, the highlight of it has been watching the Tiger King series on Netflix. In my free time I have been going to the NSU football field and kicking the soccer ball around and working with my dad.”
“The coronavirus has greatly hindered and limited my day-to-day life,” Maxwell said. “All of my courses are online and I can only hang out with my friends via the internet. Overall, it has been challenging trying to have a positive mindset and adapting to the changes.
“Due to my soccer season and senior year both getting cut short, I have found myself with tons of free time. I typically fill my day with reading, cooking, or playing soccer in my yard or at a field close to my house. One of the biggest challenges throughout this quarantine process has been not being able to play soccer with my teammates, so it is pretty unusual kicking the ball by myself.”
“Being cooped up inside all day is something we can’t prevent, but it does suck not seeing close friends before we go our separate ways,” Payton said. “Of course, there are other school activities that we won’t be able to participate in and it sucks, but soccer is ultimately the only activity I cared for, honestly.”
Patrick, Maxwell and Payton will also miss what was supposed to be a variety of senior activities.
“It has been really hard realizing that all the senior activities every senior should get won’t happen this year,” Patrick said. “I was looking forward to hearing my name called with my parents by my side during senior night for soccer, prom, senior skip day, and our senior prank that was in the works of getting planned. Can’t forget that all of THS was looking forward to cheering on the Tigers and Lady Tigers to take state this year.”
“It is also extremely difficult to think that I am missing out on all of the senior activities, like prom, senior skip day, and Senior Night,” said Maxwell, who plans on attending either Vanderbilt or Notre Dame. “I am disappointed that I do not have the opportunity to participate and enjoy the last moments with my classmates, but am content with staying safe as this pandemic is the challenge of our lifetimes.”
Hall feels the pain for his six seniors.
“It is especially hard for the seniors,” he said. “They were all really good leaders on the team and contributed to the success of the team. They had an opportunity to lead the program to a spot in the postseason. For many of them, this is the last time for them to play competitive soccer, so it’s difficult.
“The year was not all a loss as the few games we had created so many positive memories during our preparation for the season and for the few games that were played. The locker room, weight room training, and the bus rides to and from games are some all things that they will have to hold on to as part of the 2020 season.”
“Even though our season got cut short I wouldn’t trade the time I spend with the boys for the world,” Patrick said. “They are my brothers...#RowTheBoat.”
“Unfortunately our season was cut short, nonetheless I am grateful to have made memories and played alongside my brothers,” Maxwell said.
