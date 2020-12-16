Tahlequah seniors Qua’shon Leathers and Angel Quezada have been selected among the elite in District 5A-4.
Leathers, named the 5A-4 Defensive Back of the Year, and Quezada, chosen the Linebacker of the Year, were vital pieces for the Tigers in 2020. The top two tacklers on the team, they were catalysts in Tahlequah’s march to a seventh consecutive playoff appearance.
Leathers, who has received offers from Northeastern State, Central Oklahoma, East Central and Arkansas Tech, was second on the team with 88 tackles. He also had a team-high three interceptions and seven pass breakups.
“He’s one of those guys that’s very physical as a defensive back, and you just don’t see a lot of those guys,” Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. “Qua’shon had a very productive high school career, ending it with a senior year that was as good as I’ve seen from a defensive back at Tahlequah. He became the vocal leader on the back end, and he put in all the hard work to become the player he wanted to be.”
Leathers posted a career-high 18 tackles in week three against McAlester. He also had 16 tackles against Sapulpa and 12 against Collinsville.
Quezada led the Tigers with 95 tackles and had two tackles for losses with a quarterback hurry. He reached double figures in tackles five times, including a season-high 15 against McAlester.
“Angel was just a really good high school football player,” Gilbert said. “He led us in tackles this year and became a starter as a junior. He was a very, very productive player, a very smart football player. People don’t understand how important it is to be a smart and intelligent football player because it allows you to be in a position to be successful on every snap, and you saw that time and time again with Angel.”
Senior receiver/cornerback Bradley Pruitt, who missed the entire season due to injury, was one of four players named as Injured Player of the Year.
“There’s not too many young men that are told that they are done for the year and then show up for every practice, every film session and every morning lift workout,” Gilbert said. “We gave him a part and he signaled in plays this year for us and did a great job. The leadership he showed, even though he wasn’t on the field, he showed everybody the value in showing up and doing what you’ve been asked to do and encouraging teammates.”
Tahlequah, who went 6-5 overall and defeated Tulsa Edison in the opening round of the playoffs, also had five players - Kobey Baker, Tanner Christian, Shaw Thornton, Carson Ferguson and Tristan Walters - selected to the 5A-5 All-District team and four others - Clayton Wallace, Justin Hitchcock, Lance Holcomb, Hunter Smith and Brett Bolin - earn honorable mention honors.
Baker was Tahlequah’s most well-rounded offensive player in 2020. One of the premier receivers in the district, he led the Tigers with 46 receptions and 616 yards. Baker added 190 yards on the ground and totaled 11 touchdowns. He also compiled 54 tackles and had an interception as a defensive back.
“I’ll be honest, I thought Kobey was short changed. I’m biased, but he was the best receiver in our district,” Gilbert said. “I don’t know of any other receiver that was better than him. He should have been either the Receiver of the Year, if not the Offensive Player of the Year. The numbers he put...he put up almost 900 total yards, both receiving and rushing, and had over 10 touchdowns.”
To go along with Quezada, Thornton and Ferguson were other instrumental parts to a strong linebacker group for Tahlequah in 2020. Thornton registered 53 tackles and had a pair of interceptions, and Ferguson, also valuable as kickoff and punt returner, recorded 84 tackles.
“If they had an award for the most improved player it would be Shaw,” Gilbert said. “He had a tremendous year. He’s an intelligent young man and he understood where he was supposed to be on every play. Just seeing his growth and maturity...and he is a great young man. There’s not too many that have come through our program that’s better than Shaw Thornton as an individual.
“Carson had his best year since he’s been here with us and was very productive on the defensive side of the ball, but also special teams. He had a kickoff return for a touchdown and a punt return for a touchdown and was involved in a lot of tackles on special teams.”
Christian, selected as a receiver, had 15 catches, 129 yards and was second on the team with six touchdowns. Walters became a full-time starter on the offensive line in his final year.
The Tigers went 4-2 in district play and had a season-best stretch of three straight wins over Claremore (37-7), Glenpool (34-0) and Tulsa Memorial (47-0) in October.
“We were well represented as we have been over the last six or seven years,” said Gilbert, who picked up his 50th career win as head coach this season. “It’s always great to see those young men be acknowledged for what they’ve done on the field. I’m just proud of not only there on-the-field accomplishments, but just the young men that they are and what they represent, and I think that’s very important.”
Collinsville head coach Kevin Jones was selected the 5A-4 Coach of the Year, Pryor quarterback Ben Ward was named Player of the Year, Collinsville linebacker Nate Wilkins was voted Defensive Player of the Year, and Sapulpa running back Te’zohn Taft was chosen Offensive Player of the Year.
