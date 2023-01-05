The Tahlequah Lady Tigers cut the ribbon, so to speak, on the Verdigris Invitational Tournament, Thursday, Jan. 5 by playing the first game of the tourney, and winning a 49-42 victory over Bishop Kelley.
Following their example, the Tiger boys whipped up on Hilldale, 60-40.
The Lady Tigers didn’t let the more than an hour bus ride, or the 10 a.m. start time interfere with their plans to win. They did, however, have to change their game plan a bit.
“We definitely didn’t have our best shooting game today,” said Lady Tiger Head Coach David Qualls.
For instance, one of the Lady Tigers’ leading scorers, Jersey Retzloff, was held to a single point in the entire game.
The Lady Tigers continued to overpower BK in the second period, outscoring them 11-5, giving Tahlequah a 20-11 lead at halftime.
Jaiden Buttery had a field day in the third quarter, scoring 10 of the Lady Tigers’ 14 points in the period, then claimed the fourth as well, potting seven of the team’s 15 in the quarter. Bishop Kelley, in the meantime, had nine points in the third, and claimed a minor victory by winning the fourth quarter 20-15.
The Lady Tigers were nothing short of phenomenal at the free throw line, draining 13 of their 14 attempts, a 92.9 percentile.
“I don’t think we made a three today,” said Qualls. “We did a great job toward the end of the third, and the start of the fourth of getting easy baskets in transition.”
To show the Lady Tigers’ well-balanced package, three girls broke the double figures barrier. Buttery led the charge with 20 points, followed by Madi Matthews with 14, and Kori Rainwater with 10. Talyn Dick finished with four, and Retzloff had one.
The victory put the Lady Tigers on the winners’ side of the bracket, where they will play the winner of the Will Rogers/Purcell game at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
The Tiger boys started slowly, but still held a 9-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. In the second, the Tigers began to pull away, outscoring their opponents 15-7, putting a 24-14 lead to rest at halftime.
In the second half, point guard Zeke Guerro, who already had a pair of threes in the second quarter, kicked into automatic mode, ripping the nets three times from the next time zone, and hitting a short shot as well, scoring 11 of the Tigers’ 21 in the quarter. He added one more in the fourth, and finished with a game-high 20 points. Donovan Smith finished with 12 points, Hayden Smith was held to nine, Shaun Young and Race Stopp each checked in with five points, and the trio of Cash McAlvain, Cale Matlock, and Brycen Smith each tallied a three-pointer.
The Tigers only managed to get to the free throw line three times, making one of those. They were whistled for 14 fouls, sending Hilldale to the line for 14 attempts, making 11. Hilldale had just four fouls called.
“We got off to a slow start shooting the three ball in the first quarter, but we found our mark in the second. That helped open up some things inside," said Tiger Head Coach Quinn Wooldridge.
“In the second half we tried to get out in transition more, rather than play against wide zone, and our shooters caught fire. We were able to limit their scorers, and our depth and scoring balance allowed us to build a lead,” said Wooldridge.
The win propels the Tigers down the victory trail where they will play the Purcell/Verdigris winner Friday, Jan. 6 at 8:30 p.m.
