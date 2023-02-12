The Tahlequah Tigers’ indoor track team traveled to the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Feb. 11, to compete in the Oklahoma State Indoor Championships.
The Tigers had two medalists, and some others who ran personal bests.
Senior Emily Morrison, who has signed a track letter of intent at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Arkansas, finished fourth in high jump in the championship meet, with a height of five feet.
“They didn’t jump very well indoors today, nobody did,” Coach Elzy Miller said.
McKenna Hood finished fifth in the 800 meters, with a time of 2.26.61.
“Those were our only two medal winners,” Miller said.
Trae Baker ran 4:44.33 in the mile, and 2:04.10 in the 800 meters.
Jacob Tiger finished ninth in his heat in the 3000 meter run with a personal record of 9:52.56.
Jaylen Hooper had two personal records. He set a personal record of 2:14.26 in the 800 meter run, and a personal record of 4:55.61 in the mile run.
“That was Jaylen’s first indoor 800,” Miller said, “and maybe his first ever 800.”
The track team will now move to the outdoor season, Miller said, and begin preparing for their first outdoor meet, Mar. 10, at Glenpool.
