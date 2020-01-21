The Tahlequah Tigers wrestling team finished tied for 14th at the Carl Albert Malcolm Wade Tournament in Midwest City over the weekend. They racked up 50 team points to finish tied with McAlester.
“This was a very tough tournament,” Tahlequah head coach Travis Kirby said. “Nearly every top ranked 5A team was there. We only had two placers, Angel Quezada fifth place at 152 and Carson Ferguson fourth at 132. The weight classes were stacked with multiple returning state placers and qualifiers in every weight class.”
Ferguson led the way at 132 pounds, finishing in fourth place. His day started with a win via fall over Jeremy Santos before winning a major decision over Filemon Vazquez. After beating Jace Ellis 9-5, he lost his semifinal match to put him in the consolation semifinals, where he won a 14-6 major decision over Jordan Lomeli. His day ended with a loss to Jose Centeno.
The other place winner on the weekend was Quezada, who finishes in fifth place at 152 pounds with a 4-2 record. He racked up wins via decision over Larry Lowe (8-2), Jamie Watts (7-2) and Chris Harpole (10-3) before pinning Mark Reed in the fifth-place match.
Ivan Sanchez finished the tournament 2-2 at 138 pounds, including a 7-5 win over Dylan Cooper in the wrestleback bracket.
Blaine Jones went 1-2 at 126 pounds, picking up an opening-round pin of Jacob Dowty. Also finishing the tournament at 1-2 was Ivan Vazquez, who pinned Charles Williams just before the first period ended. Montana Wood also was 1-2, pinning Marcus Dean in 4:39. Lance Holcomb also finishes 1-2 on the tournament, picking up a first period pin of Lance Berry.
The Tigers will be back in action on Jan. 28 when they face Fort Gibson in a road dual.
