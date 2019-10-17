Tigers advance to Super Bowl

The second grade Tahlequah Tigers (8-1) played Grove in the semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 12 in Miami and came away with a 24-7 win. The Tigers will play in the Super Bowl on Saturday against South Delware County (Colcord) in Grove. On the front row, left to right, are Kia Whitekiller, John Lee Fields, Weston Ward, Brighton Harp, Aden Cobb, Caden Ryals, Nolan Hood, Letian Zhang, Maverick Davis and Stetson Moore. On the middle row, left to right, are Nathan Yerton, Kason Poe, Jonah Billy, Brad Duncan, Hayden Justice, Cash Ryals, Kobe Timmons, Hayden Beierle and Bentley Hughes. Coaches, left to right, are Kyle Moore (assistant), Aaron Langworthy (head coach) and James Fields (assistant).