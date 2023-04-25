Right now if you look at the future spots of Tahlequah High School’s indoor athletics and turf project all you will see for now is a couple of piles of dirt.
Though this should not last, according to THS superintendent Tanya Jones. At the last THS School Board Meeting, Jones stated that both projects were moving on schedule.
The turf project will be done by the end of July, while the indoor facility will be done at the start of 2024.
“It has been a long time coming we have wanted this to get going for a while,” said THS Athletic Director Matt Cloud said. “Before we passed the bond we knew we needed a turf field and an indoor facility. It will be an asset for us. Kids live in a world where they want the nicest things and I think this helps us get on the playing field for that.”
Tahlequah is just one of two schools in 5A that do not have a turf football or soccer field. Cloud sees these projects as a way to put them on the same level as the rest of the competition.
“Most importantly everyone in 5a plays on turf,” said Cloud. “We don’t play any football games on natural grass. We don’t play any soccer games on natural grass. I don’t think there is an advantage as much as it is keeping up with everyone else.”
While the turf field is getting the Tigers up to level with the rest of the conference, their new indoor facility can give them a level up on the competition.
With an all-turf inside the new facility can house any sports during the winter or inclement weather. Any team from soccer to football to baseball and softball can use the facility when they need it.
In addition to the turf inside, there will be retractable batting cages for baseball and softball.
“I would say the most important part is opportunities for our kids to have places to work out in the winter time or where it is wet. Soccer, band, and softball can utilize that. It gives us more avenues of practice locations. The indoor practice facility will have two cages. I think the most important thing would be the availability of it during inclement weather.”
During the excavation of the land for the indoor facility, the building crew ran into some rocks in the dirt. While this has created a challenge the crew expected the stone to pop up in that area.
“Our athletic facility bond project has begun and they have hit some rock,” said THS superintendent Tanya Jones. “That is not surprising to anyone in Cherokee County. It has been pretty interesting but they planned for that. They are rolling with the punches. The delivery date is the first week of June. That will take until the end of the year.”
While the cost of these projects is not yet known, Jones and the rest of the school’s board are expecting to be able to calculate the figure soon.
“Like I said there are noises and growing pains with these types of projects and I just ask everyone to hang in there,” said Jones. “We are getting close to getting the actual price of the projects.”
