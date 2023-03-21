Tigers baseballers dumped hard by Bartlesville

Following a 12-0 loss to Bartlesville, March 20, on the Northeastern State University baseball field, Tahlequah Tiger Head Coach Sam Nelson said there weren't a lot of positives to take away from the game.
"There were some positive things we saw," said Nelson. "Some of our younger kids got to throw a little bit tonight, and they didn't look bad."
"Some of them maybe don't get to throw that much, came in and competed in the strike zone for us, " he said. "Brody Younger came in and threw well. He was our last pitcher. He came in and got a double play to give us a shot.
"Younger, Bennet Sams, and Brycen Smith really competed well on the mound for us," said Nelson.
The Tigers could only rustle up two hits in the game, and they weren't in the same inning. Jack Vance singled in the bottom of the fourth inning, and Brayden Northington singled in the fifth.
Those were the only two Tigers that got on the base paths, as Bartlesville committed no errors, and Bartlesville pitchers did not walk any Tigers.
Nelson said the Tigers made a few defensive plays from time to time throughout the game.
The Tigers were scheduled to travel to Bartlesville on March 21 with weather permitting. Then the Tigers will host Bixby on March 27 and will travel to Bixby the following day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.