When it rains it pours.
This is at least the Tahlequah Tigers’ mindset in Tuesday, April 4’s game. The Tigers exploded for a 10-5 win over the Bartlesville Bruins.
The Tigers scored at least three runs in each inning of the three innings they scored.
“Whoever is leading off an inning their goal is to get on base anyway,” said Tigers head coach Chris Ray. “Once you get one or two hits it’s contagious. Typically in slow pitch, you rarely see one run here or one run there, they are usually scored in bunches.”
With the Tigers up 7-1, the Bruins began to take advantage of some THS mistakes.
The mistakes began in the top of the sixth inning after a ball skirted away from third baseman Jayley Ray. This was quickly followed by a Loren Walker and Jersey Retzloff collision in the outfield.
Another ball was deflected off of pitcher Cadence Kirk. This collectively allowed the Bruins to make it a 7-5 game.
The inning eventually ended with Retzloff making a sliding catch in left field.
Coming out in the next inning a rebuttal was on the horizon in the bottom of the inning.
With a pair of runners on base, the Tigers were able to take advantage of a Bruins’ mistake.
Jayley Ray punched a sharply hit ground ball that skirted past the second baseman, past a pair of outfielders, and all the way to the wall to score three runs.
“What I liked was that we turned around and scored three runs in the next inning,” said Chris Ray. “It was a good win for us we played a brutal schedule. 10 of the first 12 teams we faced were ranked.”
Jayley Ray went 1-for-3 with three runs and reached base on a single, walk and fielder’s choice.
Kirk finished the game earning the win, with one earned run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.