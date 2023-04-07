If anyone present at Tiger baseball field, on April 6, thought the game between the Tigers and the McAlester Buffaloes was dull, they evidently spent most of their time in the parking lot.
Even the final score was close enough to make gray hairs start to sprout. Tahlequah won the game, 10-8.
The game might have been a lot of things, but boring was not one of them. Between the two teams, they committed enough errors to make any coach cringe, but they also both hit the ball with authority, racking up 11 hits each.
McAlester opened the game with a run in the top of the first inning, no doubt causing a few people to think to themselves, “Oh no, here we go again.”
The Tigers had other ideas, though.
In the bottom of the first, Brayden Northington hit a two-out triple into the gap in right field. Eli Gibson followed with a single to left, scoring Northington and knotting the score at 1-1.
In the top of the third inning, two of Tahlequah’s six errors in the game helped the Buffaloes regain the lead, 4-1.
The Tigers would have none of it, however, and scored three of their own to tie it up again, 4-4. Beckett Robinson walked, and stole second and third. Northington walked, and Gibson tripled them both home. Gibson scored on a sacrifice fly by Brycen Smith, evening the score at 4-all.
The Tigers took their first lead of the game in the fourth when Jack Vance doubled with Matt Talburt on base.
That lead lasted about as long as it took to post it. McAlester sent three runs home in the top of the fifth inning, taking a 7-5 lead.
That’s when the Tigers decided to put an end to all the back-and-forth nonsense, and just take charge of the game.
Bennett Sams opened the inning with a walk, and Smith got an infield single. Rylan Eagle beat out a bunt, loading the bases.
Things were looking bleak for the home crowd after the next two Tigers went down on strikes. Then Cutter Girdner waited out a base on balls, forcing Sams across. Robinson singled, scoring both Smith and Eagle, giving the Tigers the lead again, 8-7.
They weren’t through yet, though. Vance tripled into right field, scoring Girdner and Robinson, putting the Tigers on top 10-7.
McAlester made one last-ditch effort in the sixth, but could only muster one run.
Vance, Eagle, and Gibson each had two hits in the game. Vance had a double and a triple, Eagle had two singles, and Gibson had a triple and a single. Gibson and Vance also each had three RBIs.
Robinson, Northington, Smith, Ike Yahola, and Talburt each had a single in the game.
Robinson had three stolen bases, and Talburt and Northington each swiped one.
The win moved the Tigers to 3-13 as they prepare to travel to Wagoner today, April 7, for a 5 p.m. game.
