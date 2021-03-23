Zeke Guerrero scored two goals and helped Tahlequah to a 4-0 shutout win over McAlester Tuesday in the Tigers’ home opener at Doc Wadley Stadium.
Guerrero’s second goal started the scoring in the second half, and his first completed the scoring on an assist from Matt Munoz.
Munoz put Tahlequah up early with just over six minutes having elapsed on an assist by Johnny Ibarra, and Christian Najar made it 3-0 in the second half on a goal that was assisted by Guerrero.
The Tigers, who improved to 2-1 under head coach Greg Hall, finished with 24 shots, 14 of those on goal.
Tahlequah will resume play Thursday at the Collinsville Tournament.
Lady Tigers slip in OT: Tahlequah came up short in a 3-2 overtime loss to McAlester in its home opener Tuesday at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Lady Tigers received a late goal on a free kick with 1:34 remaining in regulation from senior forward Madison Taylor to send the match into overtime, but were outnumbered 3-0 on penalty kicks. Taylor’s goal came from 31 yards out.
“I was really proud of Madison,” Tahlequah first-year head coach Stacie Grooms said. “It’s good to have players like Madison that will take the game into their own hands in a big situation and step up.”
Tahlequah (2-1) had a first-half goal from junior Kaili Crawford on an assist from Taylor, who is a Northeastern State signee. Sophomore goalkeeper Jocelyn Rodriguez finished with four saves, and the Lady Tigers had four shots on goal.
“That was a pretty good McAlester team that’s extremely disciplined,” Grooms said. “They keep their shape really well and they’re really quick, and we knew that. I felt like my backline did a really good job of handling them and handling their speed.
“Josie Foster came in and matched speed for speed on that right outside back and did a phenomenal job, and Emma Lindstrom stepped up big on the backline. We just have to learn to defend as a whole team.”
The Lady Tigers will take on Tulsa East Central Thursday at 3 p.m. in the Collinsville Tournament. With a win over East Central, they would face either Durant or the Bartlesville junior varsity at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“We’ve been doing a good job with making transitions at halftime,” Grooms said. “I feel like we’re a second half team. I’m really proud of the fact that they can take the things that I say at halftime and put them into play. This is the second time that it’s really coming big for us, and we’ve won games because of it.”
