Tigers bomb Ridgerunners behind Matlock, Smith

Cale Matlock and Hayden Smith scored 16 points apiece and lifted Tahlequah to its fourth straight win in a 62-43 triumph over Grove Tuesday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Matlock and Smith took their turns providing offensive punches. Matlock scored 11 of his points in the first half and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, and Smith scored 12 of his points in the third quarter on five field goals and a free throw.
"Cale in the first half, and Hayden in the second half were the scorers, but I thought our defense got better throughout the game," Tahlequah head coach Marcus Klingsick said. "We made some adjustments and got better as the game went along."
The Tigers improved to 13-5 overall and 7-3 in the Metro Lakes Conference. They have won 11 of their last 13 games since losing three straight to Collinsville, Coweta and Muskogee in late November and early December.
"We've worked a ton on shooting, and you have to give the guys credit," Klingsick said. "We wanted to really dedicate our time to shooting going into this season, and it's really paid off."
Tahlequah began to separate in the second quarter where it outscored the Ridgerunners 11-4 to take a 26-16 lead into halftime. Smith and Matlock sparked a 9-0 run in the second behind a field goal and two free throws from Smith, and a jumper and 3-pointer from Matlock that gave THS a 24-14 lead.
The Tigers took control in the third quarter, ignited by a 12-0 run that gave them a 38-19 cushion. Smith had three baskets and two free throws, Tyler Joice scored on a putback, and Matlock had an inside score.
"We played really well in the third quarter, and I thought it was our best quarter of the night," Klingsick said.
Braylon McDowell and Shaun Young both finished with eight points for the TIgers, who connected on 10 3-pointers. Zeke Guerrero followed with six points.
The Ridgerunners, who fell to 10-8 overall and 6-5 in conference play, were paced by Hagen Hacker's game-high 18 points.
The Tigers visit Claremore (11-9, 5-5) Friday. Tahlequah defeated the Zebras, 44-34, on Jan. 4 at the TMAC.
