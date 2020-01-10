Tahlequah bounced back from a loss to Oklahoma City Casady on Thursday to defeat Western Heights, 62-46, Friday at the Bethany Basketball Classic.
Forward Hayden Wagers scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Tigers, who improve to 6-3 overall under head coach Duane Jones.
Tahlequah, ranked 13th in Class 5A, advances to Saturday's fifth-place game where it will take on 5A, eighth-ranked Piedmont at 2:30 p.m.
The Tigers didn't separate from the Jets until the second half. They took a 48-38 lead into the fourth quarter after leading 33-32 at halftime. Tyler Joice scored six of his eight points in the quarter, and Jaxon Jones added four points.
In the fourth, the Tigers were carried by Tanner Christian's two field goals and free throw, while Jones chipped in with three points.
Wagers sparked the Tigers over the first eight minutes where he scored 10 of his points on five field goals. He had 16 points at halftime.
Jones finished with 12 points to join Wagers in double figures. Hunter Brinkley and Christian had six points each, and Qua'shon Leathers closed with four.
Piedmont (6-3) defeated McLoud 71-60 to advance to the fifth-place game.
The Tigers, who have won three of their last four games, return home to play No. 10 Collinsville in Metro Lakes Conference action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Cardinals are 8-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play.
Holland Hall snaps Lady Tigers' win streak: Tahlequah suffered its first setback in its last six games with a 57-48 loss to Holland Hall in the semifinal round of the Bethany Basketball Classic on Friday.
The 5A No. 7 Lady Tigers fall to 6-3 overall under head coach David Qualls. They will face Catoosa in Saturday's third-place game at 4 p.m.
Sophomore forward Faith Springwater finished with a game-high 18 points for Tahlequah, while senior forward Kloe Bowin ended with 13.
Tahlequah was outscored 18-8 in the final quarter after having a 30-27 halftime lead and a 40-39 lead through three quarters.
Kacey Fishinghawk had a pair of 3-pointers and finished with six points, Kynli Heist followed with five points, and McAlvain had four points.
Holland Hall was paced by Tyia Treleaven's 15 points. Elise Hill added 12 points, and Ava Greer finished with 10.
Oklahoma City Millwood defeated Catoosa, 71-26, in the other semifinal. The Lady Indians are 5-5 on the season.
