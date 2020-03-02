COLLINSVILLE — Moments like Saturday night haven’t come often for the Tahlequah boys basketball program.
Tahlequah celebrated a championship.
A postseason championship of any kind had not been seen in over a decade.
The 10th-ranked and second-seeded Tigers stunned No. 6 and top-seeded Collinsville on its home floor and captured an elusive regional crown by taking down the Cardinals, 51-43, one day after defeating Skiatook to win their first playoff game since 2008-09.
It was an emotional two-day stretch for Tahlequah head coach Duane Jones.
“I have to admit that right there at the end of the game I about teared up. It was awesome,” he said following the championship win. “I was really excited for our guys and they just played so hard throughout the whole game.”
The Tigers, who improve to 17-8 and advance to play Tulsa Edison Prep in a 5A Area Tournament championship game at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Sapulpa High School, thwarted a Collinsville comeback in the closing two minutes.
The Cardinals went on a 6-0 run to narrow Tahlequah’s lead to 44-43 before senior standout guard Jaxon Jones found sophomore guard Tyler Joice for an easy layup with 48 seconds left. Jones, who finished with a game-high 17 points, then converted four consecutive free throws over the final 22 seconds to lock up the title.
“It feels great,” Jaxon Jones said. “I won my first playoff game of my career yesterday (Friday). All three years before this we lost in the first round, so to come out and win a regional championship, it’s really big.”
The Tigers, who shot 40.4 percent overall from the floor, held a decisive advantage on the boards, outrebounding the Cardinals, 35-22, including a 13-5 edge on the offensive end.
Defensively, Tahlequah limited Collinsville to 16 field goals and 37.2 percent shooting.
“Lately, our defense has won us games,” Jaxon Jones said.
Just like in Friday’s win over Skiatook, the Tigers led for a majority of the contest. Joice had a go-ahead basket at the 2:08 mark of the first quarter to give them a 11-10 advantage and the Cardinals never managed to get even the remainder of the way.
Jones started the second quarter with a 3-pointer and a steal and layup to push the lead to 16-10. Tahlequah then expanded its lead to 23-12 following a 7-0 run that was highlighted by a Kooper McAlvain trey, a short jumper from Hayden Smith and an inside score by Hayden Wagers.
“We were playing good in the first half, but we didn’t come out very strong in the second half,” Jaxon Jones said. “We had to get our composure back, and we did that and fought through it, and we responded every time they got close.”
The Cardinals (18-4) refused to go away. They scored the first four points of the second half to close to within 23-22 after a layup by Corey Dees.
The Tigers then responded by scoring 14 of the game’s next 19 points to take a 39-29 lead. Qua’shon Leathers started the spurt with a free throw and followed with a 3 from the right corner to make it 31-24. Tanner Christian later added an inside score, Smith scored in transition off a Jones’ assist, Smith added a pair of free throws, and Hunter Brinkley had an easy layup with 27 seconds left in the third.
Tahlequah took a 44-37 lead on a baseline drive and basket by Jones at the 3:37 mark of the fourth before Collinsville answered with its 6-0 run on a basket and four free throws from Ethan Cole.
“There were a lot of ups and downs,” Duane Jones said. “We played really well at times and we had a couple of sluggish points, but every time we had a little adversity somebody made a play it seemed like.”
Smith followed Jones with eight points, while Joice finished with seven. Leathers closed with five points, and both Christian and Brinkley had four.
The Tigers saw Edison in the championship game of the Catoosa Port City Classic on Jan. 25 and suffered a 72-68 loss. The Eagles, ranked fifth, will enter with a record of 20-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.