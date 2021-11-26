Braylon McDowell scored a game-high 17 points and was one of 13 players to finish in the scoring column as Tahlequah cruised to a 71-38 win over Little Axe Friday afternoon at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.
The Tigers, who improved to 2-0 under second-year head coach Marcus Klingsick, got off to a fast start, scoring 30 of the game’s first 32 points. McDowell scored 11 of his points in the first quarter and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers. Cale Matlock, who scored seven points during the opening eight minutes, also finished in double figures with 10 points.
Tahlequah led 52-8 at halftime and took a 62-28 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Hayden Smith closed with nine points for the Tigers, while Donovan Smith followed with eight. Zeke Guerrero added five points, and Cade Matthews and Cade Mashburn ended with four apiece.
All 17 of McDowell’s points came during the first half. Donovan Smith and Hayden Smith both scored four of their points on two field goals in the first quarter, and Mashburn had four points on a pair of baskets in the second quarter.
Tahlequah buried five 3-pointers and went 12 of 18 from the free throw line.
Little Axe (0-1) was led by Julian Calderon’s 16 points. Bryan Doshier added nine points.
The Tigers, who defeated Lorena (Texas), 59-33, in their season opener on Monday, Nov. 22, will host Collinsville in their home and Metro Lakes Conference opener Tuesday, Nov. 30 in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
