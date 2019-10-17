Jack McKee finished second individually and helped lift Tahlequah to a Metro Lakes Conference cross country team championship Tuesday in Pryor.
McKee, a sophomore, ran a 17:31.65 and finished behind Claremore’s Jack Vincent, who closed with a 17:24.78
The Lady Tigers, led by sophomore Lily Couch’s second-place finish, were second in the team standings behind Claremore. Couch ended with a time of 22:00.94. She followed Claremore’s Laynie Nichols, who ran a 21:01.83.
The Tigers had five other individuals finish in the top 10 - Brady Perez was fourth (18:32.36), Eric Burns was sixth (18:42.46), Eddie Barnes was seventh (18:43.21), Ahmik Davis was eighth (18:44.06), and Blaine Jones was 10th (19:05.13).
Emma Maxwell had a time of 23:58.99 and placed 16th for the Lady Tigers. Rachel Geasland followed in 20th with a time of 24:38.07, and Neida Aguilar ran a 24:44.60 to place 22nd. Also finishing in the top 25 were Salendia Melo (24th, 24:50.30) and Nayely Gonzalez (25th, 24:51.54).
The Tigers and Lady Tigers will run in the Class 5A East Regional on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Sand Springs.
