Tahlequah took top team honors at the Sand Springs Case Cross Country Invitational Saturday with a total time of 1:32.48, finishing in front of 17 other schools.
The team title is the second in three invitationals on the season for the Tigers. Tahlequah, under coach David Spears, won the Early Tiger Cross Country Invitational in Tahlequah to open the season on Aug. 29.
“They performed very, very well,” Spears said. “What I’ve got is a group of hard working kids that like each other, and they run well as a team. When we run like we did in meets one and three we’re pretty good. The potential is there.”
The Tigers had three top 10 finishers, including Jack McKee, who placed second with a time of 17:47.73. McKee, a sophomore, trailed only Bartlesville’s Spencer Hales, who ran a 17:19.07.
“He’s really consistent, works hard and doesn’t really worry about anything,” Spears said of McKee. “He runs within himself and runs really hard. I don’t think there’s a limit to what he can do. He’s grown so much just within the last year.”
Junior Eddie Barnes ran a 18:32.42 to place seventh overall, and junior Jerron Sherrill finished with a time of 18:44.95 to end 10th in the standings.
Senior Brady Perez and sophomore Eric Burns immediately followed Sherrill to finish 11th and 12th. Perez closed with 18:50.22, and Burns had a time of 18:52.67.
Junior Ahmik Davis was 27th overall with a time of 19:46.02, and freshman Tabor Robinson was 30th with a 19:55.72.
The Tigers were without the No. 2 runner from last week’s invitational in Broken Arrow, junior Blaine Jones.
Following Tahlequah in the team standings was Bartlesville, Stillwater and Sapulpa. The Tigers had a score of 42, 18 points better than the Bruins. Stillwater closed with an 83, and Sapulpa was at 116.
Lady Tigers finish 7th in Sand Springs: Lily Couch finished just outside the top 10 and helped lead Tahlequah to a seventh-place finish. Couch, a sophomore, ended with a time of 22:59.01, which was good for 11th place.
The Lady Tigers, who trailed Tulsa Edison by three points in the team standings, finished with an overall time of 2:04.21.
Senior Rachel Geasland ran a 24:47.37 to place 34th, freshman Emma Maxwell was 46th (25:23.31), junior Charlsie Whittmore was 49th (25:28.97), junior Neida Aguilar was 51st (25:42.64), sophomore Vicky Perez was 54th (26:04.49) and freshman Nayely Gonzalez had a time of 26:37.12 to end 58th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.