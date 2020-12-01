A lot of things went right in Marcus Klingsick’s coaching debut at Tahlequah Tuesday in Skiatook.
The Tigers, who had four of their starters score in double figures, hammered Skiatook, 69-38, on the road in their season opener.
Senior guard Qua’shon Leathers finished with a game-high 15 points and went 3 for 4 from 3-point territory, senior Hayden Wagers and sophomore Hayden Smith each had 13 points, and senior guard Trey Young added 12 to carry Class 5A No. 14 Tahlequah.
“I really liked that we had four players in double figures and probably would have had more if we had kept those guys in a little bit longer,” Klingsick said. “I knew we would have to be balanced with our scoring, and we were.”
The Tigers shot 62 percent overall from the floor and were 7 of 12 from behind the 3-point arc.
“I was really impressed with our shooting,” said Klingsick. “We were worried about shooting in that gym, but we came out and shot real well all night long.”
Tahlequah took control in the second quarter, outsourcing the Bulldogs, 25-9, to take a 45-25 lead into halftime. Wagers went 4 for 4 from the free throw line and added a field goal, Smith had two baskets and a pair of free throws, and Leathers knocked down a 3 and had another field goal to carry the Tigers in the second.
Leathers had seven of his points in the third quarter as the Tigers increased their lead to 61-34. Wagers added five points in the third.
Nine different players contributed in the scoring column for Tahlequah. Tyler Joice, Bryson Page and Tyson Louie each finished with four points, and both Jaxon Stickels and Christian Garcia had two points.
The Tigers will host Grove in their home opener at 7:30 Friday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
“I was really pleased with the way we played,” Klingsick said. “I’m proud of the kids. I thought they did a great job, so I’m hoping to carry the momentum to our game on Friday and then through next week and have a good tournament run.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.