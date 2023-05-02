All it took was a pair of big innings in Tahlequah’s Tigers' 4-3 loss on Monday, May 1 to Bishop Kelley.
After finding themselves down 4-0 the Tigers rallied back but came up just short after picking up runs in the sixth inning.
Things were knotted at 0-0 when Bishop Kelley struck in the third inning. After shutting down the first two batters, BKHS had a two-out rally bringing in two runs by stealing home and a single.
An error in the bottom of the fourth brought the next runner around. Two batters later a sacrifice fly ended BKHS’s scoring and gave them a 4-0.
Despite finding themselves down by four runs, THS did not lay down and whimper.
Levi Kelly got things going in the top of the fifth inning with a leadoff double. Back-to-back singles from Race Stops and Matthew Talburt gave the Tigers their first runs of the game.
Two batters later, Brayden Northington grounded into a double play allowing Stopp to score and cutting the lead to 4-2.
An inning later and the Tigers were still rallying.
Eli Gibson led off the sixth with a single past the third basemen. A walk and a sacrifice bunt gave way to Kelly driving in Gibson making the score 4-3.
Despite the rally in the fifth and sixth innings the Tigers were shut down 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh and secured the 4-3 loss.
The loss moves THS’s record to 8-20 on the season.
The Tigers will be back in action on Thursday beginning the District Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.