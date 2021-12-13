Tahlequah pieced together its most complete performance of the season, received a combined 44 points from Hayden Smith and Braylon McDowell, and blasted McAlester, 88-57, Saturday in the fifth-place game of the Cherokee National Businesses Tahlequah Invitational at the TMAC.
Smith poured in a career-high 27 points on 12 of 18 shooting to lead all scorers. The junior forward also grabbed nine rebounds, finished with two blocked shots and added two steals.
McDowell scored 17 points and buried three of the Tigers’ 11 3-pointers. McDowell added seven rebounds and three assists.
Tahlequah, who snapped a three-game losing streak with back-to-back wins to close the tournament and moved to 4-3 on the season, pulled away with 10-0 and 8-0 runs in the third quarter.
“I thought everybody played really well,” Tahlequah head coach Marcus Klingsick said. “Everybody on the whole roster did their thing. We moved the ball around, we found the shooters open, and obviously when you get open shooters you get 11 3s and that’s what you want to do. We got good scoring production from our bench, and that’s important.”
Smith and McDowell gave the Tigers a boost coming out of halftime as the duo scored 10 straight points. McDowell knocked down a pair of 3s, and Smith had an offensive rebound and basket and completed the run with an inside score to give Tahlequah a 49-27 edge at the 6:07 mark.
“Hayden and Braylon were great,” Klingsick said. “It was a good balanced attack with those two and they shot the ball well.”
Smith scored on consecutive baskets, McDowell connected on a pull-up jumper, and Joice added an offensive rebound and basket with 2:44 remaining in the third quarter to cap an 8-0 run and give the Tigers a 60-40 lead.
The Tigers kept extending their lead over the final four minutes of the fourth quarter. McDowell highlighted a 10-0 run with a dunk at the 3:04 mark to make it 76-50, and Race Stopp had a steal and layup to increase the margin to 80-50.
Tahlequah led by as many as 33 points twice over the final minute — Brycen Smith dropped in a 3-pointer to make it 85-52, and Jaxon Stickels had a score from inside the paint to make it 88-55.
The Tigers started to pick up steam in the second quarter and took a 39-27 lead into halftime. Sophomore forward Donovan Smith had a pair of baskets to spark an 8-0 run that gave THS a 29-21 advantage, and Cale Matlock knocked down a 3 at the buzzer.
“We stopped a run that they had and immediately answered with one of our own, and that’s what you’ve got to do,” Klingsick said. “I was pleased with that because earlier in the year teams would go on a run against us and we would never respond to it.”
Tahlequah shot 46.8 percent overall from the floor on 37 made field goals. Zeke Guerrero and Shaun Young each had two 3-pointers, and 11 different players finished in the scoring column. Stickels closed with nine points, Matlock followed with seven, and Guerrero and Young ended with six apiece.
McAlester (3-3) was paced by Adante Holiman’s 17 points. Garrett Pickett and Malachi Wrice each had 10 points.
The Tigers, who opened the tournament with a 69-52 loss to Muskogee and defeated Sequoyah, 60-45, Friday, will carry momentum into their home contest against 5A No. 20 Glenpool (2-3) Tuesday in a 7:30 p.m. start at the TMAC.
