Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Watts affecting Adair and Delaware Counties. Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Poteau River near Panama affecting Le Flore County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Poteau River near Poteau affecting Le Flore County. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...From early this morning to this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Fidler's Bend to near Hanging Rock. Road access near the river to residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge may be compromised. Water begins to impact 630 Road east of the Cherokee/Adair County line. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:15 AM CST Saturday the stage was 11.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 12.1 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&