The Tahlequah Tigers dominated from the tip-off on Friday night, defeating the Glenpool Warriors, 85-39, at the Jenks basketball arena.
The Tigers got off to an 11-0 start in the first quarter, using buckets by Hayden Smith and Cash McAlvain to start off rolling.
It wasn’t until five minutes into the game that Glenpool finally got a bucket. Tahlequah used pressure in every inbounds to put pressure on the Warriors to get them off their rhythm.
“We had a week to prepare for the things they try to do and how they try to affect the game,” Tahlequah coach Quinn Wooldridge said. “They’re a full-court pressure team, and they’ve made everybody else uncomfortable all year long, and we hadn’t seen anyone else really press them.”
Wooldridge explained the thinking on why they decided to make inbounds difficult with full court pressure on the Warriors.
“It’s good for us just to get our guys’ mojo going, get them playing hard, and we worked at it all this week,” he said. “It was really effective, and kind of changed the game on that end.”
Tahlequah would lead the game at half 44-21 and come out in the second half continuing to roll. They would explode in the third quarter, scoring 25 points in the quarter to lead 69-32 after three quarters. They would score 16 in the fourth quarter to finish the game with a final score of 85-39.
Up next, the Tigers look to move on to the state tournament and a win March 4 would do it. They will play Nathan Hale at 6 p.m. at the Catoosa basketball stadium.
