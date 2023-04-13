A big inning was not enough for the Tahlequah Tigers on day one of the Pryor Tournament, Thursday April, 13.
THS opened the tournament with a 6-4 loss to Sapulpa. The Chieftains got out to an early lead and never looked back.
After an error loaded the bases in the bottom of the second inning, the Tigers were nearly out of the situation. After a strikeout brought the second out, the Chieftans brought their first run around after catcher’s interference gifted them a 1-0 lead.
The next batter then ripped a single to extend the lead.
SHS picked up a run in each of the next two innings to take a 4-0 lead.
The Tigers looked to cut the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. A hit-by-pitch loaded the bases before a Bradyn Smith single put THS on the board. Connor Lee drove in the next run after being hit by a pitch. Another Tiger was hit by the Chieftans, this time Race Stopp was the victim.
With no outs and the bases loaded the Tigers looked like they were destined for a big inning.
But the Chieftans had other ideas and retired the next three THS hitters to get out with a 4-3 lead. SHS padded its lead in the top of the sixth inning to take a 6-3 lead.
With the game on the line, the Tigers still had some fight left in them.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Tigers’ Matthew Talburt hit an inside-the-park home run to give the Tigers some life.
But SHS pitcher, Garrett Richards locked in and retired the next two batters to secure the win 6-4.
The Tigers will be back in action Friday, April 14 in the Pryor Tournament, their opponent and time are to be announced at the time of publishing.
