Metro Christian scored nine unanswered runs and overcame a three-run deficit to defeat Tahlequah, 13-5, Friday afternoon at the Victory Christian Tournament in Tulsa.
The loss is the second straight for the Tigers, who had previously strung together a season-best three wins.
The Tigers, led by Brody Bouher and Luke Chaffin with two hits apiece, fell to 6-9 under head coach Bret Bouher.
Tahlequah took a 3-0 lead in the opening frame after back-to-back bases-loaded walks by Caleb Davis and Chaffin, and a sacrifice fly to left field by Shaw Thornton that scored Tanner Christian.
Metro Christian answered with a single run in the bottom of the inning, four runs in the third, three in the fourth and another single run in the fifth.
The Tigers closed with five hits, the other coming on a single by Davis. Davis led THS with a pair of RBIs and walked twice. Christian reached base three times on walks.
Davis added his second RBI in a two-run sixth on a single that scored Bouher. The Tigers' final run came when Dylan Leep reached on a fielder's choice and forced in Christian from third base.
Metro Christian collected 13 hits off Tahlequah pitchers Bennett Sams, Jackson Coon and Brody Younger. Sams allowed five earned runs on three hits as the starter. Sams had two strikeouts and issued five walks. Coon, in middle relief, gave up four earned runs on four hits in two innings, and Younger allowed four earned runs on six hits.
The Tigers will conclude play in the tournament Saturday and return home to play Tulsa Nathan Hale in District 5A-4 and Glenpool in a non-district contest Monday. Tahlequah is 3-3 in district games.
