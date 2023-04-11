What started as a pitcher’s duel on Monday, April 10, ended in a free-for-all in the final innings, with the Tahlequah Tigers falling to Booker T. Washington, 8-5.
The first three innings were lackluster, at best, bat-wise. Both defenses turned double plays, and both pitchers recorded several strikeouts. In fact, in the first inning, after Tiger hurler Levi Kelly walked the first two BTW batters, he struck out the next one, got the four-hole to pop out to Tiger shortstop Matt Talburt, walked the bases full, then fanned the next batter on three straight pitches.
Things began to change in the bottom of the fourth when the Hornets scored and took a 1-0 lead.
Tahlequah came right back, scoring two in the fifth when Race Stopp singled, Jack Vance walked, and Brayden Northington singled, plating Stopp and knotting the score at 1-1. A couple of batters later, Conner Lee singled Vance home, giving the Tigers a 2-1 lead.
BTW regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four runs and taking a 5-2 lead.
Once again, the Tigers responded. In the top of the sixth, with one out, Stopp walked, Robinson, singled, and Vance was hit by a pitch, loading the bases.
Northington singled Stopp in, then Eli Gibson hit a hard ground ball into left field that allowed Robinson and Vance to both score.
The Tigers succeeded in tying the score at 5-5.
Now all the Tigers had was to hold their opponents, then come to bat and score some more to win the game.
Unfortunately for the visiting team from THS, that didn’t happen. Instead, BTW’s first batter in the sixth inning was hit by a pitch, then following a flyout, the Hornets knocked a triple and a double, followed by a second fly out, and a pair of singles, resulting in three more runs added to the home side of the scoreboard.
The Tigers were unable to score in the seventh, and the game ended in Booker T’s favor, 8-5.
Tahlequah out-hit the Hornets 9-8, but three of those eight were doubles, and one was a triple.
Robinson, Northington, Lee, and Stopp each had two hits for the Tigers, and Gibson had one. Northington also had two stolen bases.
The loss dropped the Tigers to 3-14 on the season.
After an April 11 visit by BTW, at 5 p.m., the Tigers will be idle until next Monday, April 17, when they host the Union Redhawks at 6 p.m.
The following day, April 18, the Tigers will travel to Union for a 6 p.m. game, they will return home on Thursday, April 20 when they will host Skiatook.
