It was a rough day for the Tahlequah Tigers wrestling team Tuesday, as they lost all three matches at district duals in Durant.
The Tigers opened the day with a 69-10 loss to Durant. They also lost 70-10 to Glenpool and lost 46-25 to Ada to end the day.
"Today didn't go as we hoped, but it was very good for us," Tahlequah head coach Travis Kirby said. "We have a very young team. Today we had one senior, two juniors, one sophomore and the other 10 wrestlers were freshmen that competed in our lineup today."
Against Ada, the Tigers picked up a win via fall from Carson Ferguson, followed by a pin from Ivan Sanchez. They also picked up wins from Angel Quezada and Montana Wood.
Against Durant, Levi Perry picked up a win via fall in just 2:50 while Tyler T won a 14-3 major decision. Unfortunately for the TIgers, Durant would win every remaining match, with 10 wins coming via fall.
Against Glenpool, Ferguson picked up a win via major decision (10-2), while Lance Holcomb won via first-period fall. The rest of the matches would go to Glenpool, including nine pins.
"This is just part of the growing pains that this program is going through right now," Kirby said. "I'm especially proud of how hard these guys wrestled. Being a young team is only temporary. We need to focus on what we can control and good things will happen."
