Tigers end drought, then fall to Union

Tahlequah ended its seven-game losing streak Friday, but then went back to the loss column Monday in a 10-0 setback to Union in Tulsa.
The Tigers, who slipped to 8-16 overall and 1-7 in District 6A-4, were held to one hit by Union starting pitcher Hudson Birch — a fifth-inning leadoff single to left field by Dylan Leep — and the Redhawks got all they would need with a four-run first inning.
Brody Younger was Tahlequah’s only other hitter to reach base. Younger walked with two outs in the second inning.
Birch recorded six strikeouts in his five-inning complete-game shutout.
Union (18-9, 8-3) was sparked offensively by the bottom of its lineup. The Redhawks received a team-high three hits from Parker Patterson, who doubled and also drove in a pair of runs. Grayson Tempest added two hits and two RBIs, and Canyon Keller had a hit to go along with a team-best four RBIs.
Tigers’ starting pitcher Eli Gibson allowed four unearned runs on three hits in one inning of work. Gibson had one strikeout and issued one walk. Reliever Brycen Smith gave up four earned runs on six hits, struck out one and walked three.
Tahlequah and Union will meet again Tuesday in Tahlequah at 5 p.m.
Tigers break out of slump: Tahlequah overcame a 2-0 deficit with back-to-back two-run innings in the fourth and fifth and defeated Grove, 4-2, Friday in its final appearance of the Tiger/Zebra Shootout.
The win snapped a season-long seven-game losing streak for the Tigers, who received a 3-for-3 performance at the plate from outfielder Dylan Leep.
Leep tied the contest with a two-out triple to center field that scored Brayden Northington during the fourth inning, Beckett Robinson gave Tahlequah a 3-2 lead on an RBI double to left that brought in Jacob Morrison in the fifth, and Tyler Joice provided the Tigers with an insurance run later in the fifth with two outs on a run-scoring single to center that plated Robinson.
Tahlequah’s first run came on a sacrifice fly to center by Smith that brought home Joice.
Tiger relief pitcher Native Yahola earned the win. Yahola tossed five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits. He finished with seven strikeouts and walked three.
Tahlequah, who finished with six hits, reached base four times on walks and had five stolen bases, including two each from Joice and Leep.
The Tigers’ losing streak reached seven games earlier Friday in a 9-1 loss to Shawnee. Morrison had two of Tahlequah’s seven hits, and drove in Leep with an RBI single to center field during the second inning.
