It was a tough night for the Class 5A No. 12 Tahlequah Tigers on Tuesday at the TMAC, as they suffered their first loss of the season, 66-10 to Jay. The Tigers won just two matches on the evening.
"Tonight didn't go as planned," Tahlequah head coach Travis Kirby said. "Jay has a tough seasoned team. Anytime we wrestle Jay we know they're going to bring a crowd and its going to be a tough scrap. They're a highly ranked team and it shows."
The dual started at 106 pounds, where Tahlequah won via forfeit to go up 6-0. The Bulldogs would go on to win the next four matches via fall, with the streak ending at 138 pounds where Carson Ferguson won a 14-5 major decision to make the score 23-10. The Bulldogs would go on to win the final eight matches, seven of which were via falls to win the dual.
"They're a highly ranked team and it shows," Kirby said. "There's a lot to be taken away from this loss and it was a huge eye opener for some of our guys."
The Tigers will look to rebound this weekend when they compete at the Wagoner Tournament on Friday and Saturday. They will return to dual action on Jann. 7 when they face Pryor on the road.
