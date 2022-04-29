Tigers fall in district finale

Tahlequah fell to Bartlesville, 4-2, Friday afternoon in Bartlesville in its final District 6A-4 game of the season.
The Tigers, who fell to 10-22 overall and closed at 3-11 in 6A-4, have one regular season game remaining when they host Hilldale Monday, May 2.
In Friday’s loss, the Tigers got everything they wanted from starting pitcher Brayden Northington, who allowed four earned runs on 12 hits in six innings.
The Tahlequah lineup finished with eight hits, but left six runners on base, including five in scoring position.
The Tigers got both of their runs during the fifth inning to get to within one run at 3-2. Tyler Joice, who led THS with three hits and had the only extra-base hit with a seventh-inning double, brought home Jacob Morrison on an infield single for the first run, and Northington later scored Joice on a second infield single. Morrison led off the inning with a single to right field, stole second base and advanced to third on a Matthew Talburt groundout.
The Bruins (23-12, 9-5) scored two of their runs during the third inning to take a 3-0 lead. They added an insurance run in the sixth. They were led by Nik Johnson’s 3-for-3 performance. Bradee Rigdon, Eric Olenberger and Mason Moody each had two hits, and Rigdon led with a pair of RBIs.
Talburt joined Joice with a multi-hit performance, going 2 for 4 from the leadoff spot.
Zeb Henry went the distance and recorded the win for Bartlesville. Henry gave up two earned runs on eight hits in seven innings. Henry collected nine strikeouts and issued one walk.
