One of the best times of the year to have your worst rounds of golf is the conference tournament.
Most teams view yearly conference tournaments as warm-ups for upcoming regional tournaments. Tahlequah High School’s boys’ golf team shot its highest round of the season at the Metro Lakes Conference Tournament, finishing with a team score of 340.
This left them just one shot short of Collinsville for the conference title.
“We shot our highest team score of the year, but that’s golf,” said THS coach Nick Baker.
“It’s a very humbling game. We have regionals at Pryor Creek, so today was a practice round to help prepare the team for the East Regional on May 1.”
No. 1 bag Kaden Tibbetts led the way for the Tigers with a 78. This was good for second place and a spot on the All-Conference team.
Jack Vance followed Tibbetts with an 80 finishing in fifth place and earning a spot on the All-Conference team.
Ryan Dark came in with an 88 for THS. Cash McAlvain came in with a 94. Cade Mashburn rounded out the Tigers’ scores with a 97.
“The guys believed they would win conference today, so they were disappointed that didn’t come to fruition,” said Baker. “They are a competitive and talented group, and I’m confident that they will bounce back and play their best golf when it matters most.”
The Tigers will hit the links again on Wednesday, April 19 at Bailey Ranch in Owasso for the Skiatook Invitational.
THS will gear up for the Regional Tournament at Pryor on May 1.
