Tigers fall: Putnam City West rolls past Tahlequah in regional championship game

Jacob Blount scored a game-high 24 points and carried Putnam City West to an 81-47 win over Tahlequah Wednesday in a Class 6A Regional Tournament championship game at Putnam City West High School.
Blount knocked down seven 3-pointers, including three in the third quarter, and was one of three Patriots to finish in double figures. Jordan Warrior and Elijah James each added 10 points for Putnam City West, who moved to 19-5 on the season.
The Tigers, who fell to 17-7 under head coach Marcus Klingsick, were led by Braylon McDowell’s nine points. Hayden Smith and Brycen Smith each finished with seven points, and Shaun Young added six.
Tahlequah will next play Jenks at 8 p.m. Friday at Tulsa Will Rogers High School in an area tournament. Jenks (19-6) suffered a 39-36 setback to Muskogee in another regional championship game Wednesday in Jenks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.