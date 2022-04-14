Tigers fall short to Noble

The winless streak continued for Tahlequah Thursday on the first day of the Tiger/Zebra Shootout.
The Tigers, who received a solid outing from starting pitcher Brayden Northington and finished with 11 hits, went in order in the sixth and seventh innings and fell to Noble, 3-2.
Tahlequah dropped to 7-14 overall under head coach Sam Nelson. Tahlequah’s last win came against Holland Hall on April 2 in Tahlequah.
Senior Tyler Joice went 2 for 3 at the plate and drove in both Tiger runs. Joice tripled to center field with one out in the last-half of the first and brought home leadoff hitter Beckett Robinson, who started with an infield single. Joice added an RBI double during the fifth to get the Tigers to within 3-2.
Robinson led Tahlequah with three hits, and joining Joice with a pair of base hits was Brody Younger.
Northington went the distance on the hill and allowed two earned runs on seven hits. The right-hander had one strikeout and issued one walk.
Braden Harper put the Bears on top for good with a two-out, two-run homer to left field during the third inning. Harper’s homer came after a Kasen Anglin single to right field and a Colin Fisher flyout to center.
Anglin led Noble (13-9) with three hits, and Colin Thomas drove in the Bears’ first run with a two-out double to right field in the second. Thomas followed Anglin with two hits.
Tahlequah will play Shawnee and Grove on Friday.
