Tigers fall to Bixby, 10-2

Dylan Wilkerson had four of Bixby’s 15 hits and drove in three runs as the Spartans defeated Tahlequah, 10-2, Thursday in Bixby.
Bixby was also lifted by pitchers Blake Williams and Owen Bailor, who combined to allow just four hits in six innings.
The Tigers fell to 12-18 overall under head coach Bret Bouher. The loss comes after they closed District 5A-4 play Tuesday with a big win over Bishop Kelley in 11 innings.
Tahlequah took an early 1-0 lead when Tanner Christian brought home Brody Bouher on a sacrifice bunt in the first inning, but the Spartans responded with eight unanswered runs, including two in the bottom of the first.
Blake Nichols started the scoring for Bixby with a one-out double to left field that drove in Cooper Moore, who led off with a walk. Aidan Rackleff gave the Spartans the lead for good with a two-out single to center that scored Nichols.
Bixby had its biggest offensive output in the third inning with four runs. Jack Williams and Nate Bickle each had RBI doubles, Wilkerson had a run-scoring single, and Nichols was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to expand the Spartans’ lead to 8-1.
The Tigers picked up their second run on a Bouher RBI double to right field that scored Tyler Joice with one out in the fifth to make it 8-2.
Bixby added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to complete the scoring.
Wilkerson led all hitters with four hits, going a perfect 4 for 4. He scored three runs and knocked in three others. Moore, Bailor and Bickle each had two hits for Bixby. Blake Williams and Nichols added two RBIs apiece.
In a starting role on the mound, Williams allowed one earned run on three hits in three innings to earn the win. He finished with three strikeouts and issued three walks. Bailor gave one unearned run, one hit and registered four strikeouts in three innings of relief.
Tahlequah used three pitchers - starter Eli Gibson and relievers Shaw Thornton and Brayden Northington. Gibson gave up eight earned runs on nine hits in 2.2 innings and had three of the Tigers’ four strikeouts.
The Tigers will wrap up regular season play Monday when they host Ketchum.
