Tahlequah dropped its fourth consecutive game Thursday in a 12-4 loss to Broken Arrow at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.
The Tigers, who fell to 1-4 under first-year head coach Sam Nelson, were limited to four hits and committed five errors.
Tyler Joice and Brayden Northington both had two hits and drove in three of Tahlequah’s runs.
Joice came through with a two-out, two-run single to center field on an 0-2 count that brought home Jacob Morrison and courtesy runner Aidan Mapps to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Northington had an RBI single in the sixth that plated Morrison and cut Broken Arrow’s lead to 6-3. Northington later scored after stealing home with two outs to trim Broken Arrow’s lead to two runs.
Broken Arrow (4-2) evened the score with a two-run second inning and took the lead for good with a single run during the third. The Tigers, who closed with 11 hits off three different Tahlequah pitchers, added two runs in the fourth to go up 5-2 and increased their lead to four runs after five innings.
In a starting role on the mound, Northington allowed five runs, three of which were earned, on six hits. Northington had two strikeouts and issued a pair of walks.
Brycen Smith and Native Yahola both pitched in relief for the Tigers. Smith gave up two earned runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning, and Yahola allowed four earned runs on two hits in 1.1 innings of work.
Broken Arrow starting pitcher Luke Cummings collected 13 strikeouts in a complete-game performance.
Grayson Childers had a team-high two hits for Broken Arrow, who has won its last four games. Jaxon Gregory had a two-run double during the sixth to extend the Tigers’ lead to 9-4, and Hayden Billingsley delivered a two-out, two-run single in the second that got Broken Arrow even.
Tahlequah is scheduled to play at Wagoner Friday. The Tigers will host Metro Christian in their home opener on March 17.
