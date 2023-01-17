Tigers fall to Collinsville in major heartbreaker

The Tahlequah Tigers (8-6) fell to the Collinsville Cardinals, 48-46, on Tuesday night. A last second put-back in overtime by Collinsville was the difference maker in the game.
Tahlequah was led in scoring by Hayden Smith with 12 points. Donovan Smith and Brycen Smith each had six, Shaun Young had five, Lucas Wooldridge and Cash McAlvaiv each had three, and Cale Matlock had two.
“We had played hard and put ourselves in position to win late in the 4th. Collinsville was able to turn us over late and in overtime”. Tahlequah head coach Quinn Wooldridge said, “They were able to get several second chance baskets during that same stretch. Ultimately the last two baskets of the game were off second shots.”
Tahlequah had some balanced scoring, but it was just short tonight, losing a nail-biter. Wooldridge knows that his team needs to be able to win these types of games: “We played well and hard enough for the majority of the game but we have to improve on finishing games out.”
Up next for the Tigers is the Carl Albert Tournament, which starts on Thursday at 1 p.m.
