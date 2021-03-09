Tulsa Edison overcame an early deficit with a pair of three-run innings and defeated Tahlequah, 6-4, Tuesday in Tulsa.
The Tigers, who defeated the Eagles, 6-2, in their home opener Monday, dropped to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in District 5A-4 under head coach Bret Bouher.
Both teams finished with five hits and committed three errors. Tahlequah received a hit apiece from Bradley Pruitt, Brody Bouher, Tanner Christian, Caleb Davis and Dylan Leep.
The Tigers had their first four batters reach base and pushed across two runs in the first inning. Pruitt got aboard on an infield single, Bouher walked, Christian singled to center to bring home Pruitt, and Davis followed with another single to center to score Bouher.
Edison answered with three runs in the bottom of the first and added three more in the fourth to extend its lead to four runs.
Tahlequah got to within 6-4 in the sixth on a two-run homer to left field by Leep. Davis reached on an error to start the frame.
Davis allowed three earned runs on five hits while collecting nine strikeouts and issuing three walks in a starting role. Robert Holt recorded the final two outs in relief.
The Tigers will host Stilwell at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Tahlequah defeated Stilwell, 16-4, to pick up their first win of the season on March 2.
