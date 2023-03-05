The Tahlequah Tigers had to play, and beat, two very good teams to be able to go to the State Tournament. And they did just that. March 3, they blasted Glenpool 85-39. March 4, they focused on the Nathan Hale Rangers, and extended their own season while putting an end to Hale’s season with a convincing 56-45 victory.
The Tigers led throughout, gaining a 14-9 lead after the first eight minutes. Senior Hayden Smith set the pace with eight of his team-high 18 in the first period while Donovan Smith added four and Brycen Smith scored two.
The second quarter was very balanced scoring by the Tigers, as Zeke Guerrero drained a three-pointer, and Cash McAlvain and all three Smiths had a bucket apiece, stretching the Tigers’ lead to 25-17 at intermission.
In the third period, Hayden Smith powered home three baskets, and McAlvain dialed long distance twice, with the two accounting for all 12 points.
McAlvain took the free throw line seven times in the fourth quarter when Hale was fouling in an unsuccessful effort to cut the Tigers’ lead. McAlvain made 5-of-7 from the line. Cale Matlock also had free shots, making 3-of-4 in the fourth.
Hayden Smith led the way with 18 points, McAlvain was second with 15, and Donovan Smith added 10.
Brycen Smith finished with seven, and Guerrero and Matlock each checked in with three.
Tahlequah Head Coach Quinn Wooldridge was not available for comment, but former Head Coach and current play-by-play announcer for the Tigers on Green Country Sports Network Elzy Miller said the boys all played very hard.
“Hayden played phenomally,” Miller said. “Donovan Smith had a fantastic game, and Cash McAlvain really came on in the second half to help us get over the hump.
“They all played really well,” he said. “Brycen hit a big three in the fourth, and Cale made three clutch free throws down the stretch.”
The Tigers are now officially entered in the State Tournament which begins next Wednesday, March 8, in the Oklahoma City area. Times and locations will be announced later.
