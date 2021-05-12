The Tahlequah boys golf team finished 10th in the team standings of the Class 5A State Tournament that concluded Tuesday at Meadowbrook Country Club in Tulsa.
Senior Brett Bolin led the Tigers with a top 30 finish in the individual standings. Bolin finished with a 268 over three rounds. He posted an 85 in round two on Monday and closed with a 94 on Tuesday. Bolin shot an 89 in round one.
Jack Vance followed Bolin, finishing 48th in the standings. Vance shot a 102-89-94-285. Dex Dotson was 56th with a 93-104-98-295, Ryan Dark was tied for 57th and shot a 93-95-108-296, and Cade Mashburn shot a 98-106-94-298.
It was the 12th consecutive trip to the state tournament for the program under coach Nick Baker, who just completed his 24th season.
“I’m very proud of this group of guys,” Baker said. “They worked hard in practice every day and were very coachable. We accomplished our goal of qualifying for the state tournament. Their work ethic will help us improve going into next year.
“Brett Bolin, Dex Dotson, Cade Mashburn, Jack Vance and Ryan Dark represented our school with class. Our only senior this year was Brett, and we will miss him. He loves golf and was a great team leader and example for the young guys to follow.”
The tournament’s top golf was Noble’s Parker Payne, who shot a two under 211. Payne opened with a 70, followed with his best round at 5-under 66, and closed with a 75.
