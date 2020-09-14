Tigers finish 3rd at Broken Arrow Meet

Jack McKee had a top five finish and helped propel Tahlequah to a third-place finish Saturday at the Broken Arrow Tigers 5K Cross Country Meet.
McKee, a junior, ran a 16:46.21 and was one of four Tigers to finish in the top 20. He finished behind Piedmont's Beckam Hartis, Broken Arrow's Blake Feron and Piedmont's Fares Maarouf.
Tahlequah closed with 87 points and trailed Piedmont (26) and Broken Arrow (58) in the final team standings.
Tahlequah freshman Trae Baker was 13th overall, closing with a time of 17:08.36, junior Eric Burns was 17th with a 17:17.64, and senior Eddie Barnes was 20th with a time of 17:23.47.
Cesar Sierra and Jerron Sherrill were inside the top 40 for the Tigers. Sierra was 37th at 18:14.22, and Sherrill was 39th with a time of 18:15.73.
Senior Blaine Jones ran a 18:18.75 to place 42nd and junior Sam Shankle ended with a 19:18.17.
The Lady Tigers finished sixth in the team standings with 132 points.
Freshman McKenna Hood was sixth overall in the individual standings, running a 29:18.05, and junior Lily Couch was 12th at 20:30.85.
Sophomore Emma Maxwell ran a 22:19.23 to place 30th, freshman Victoria Pham was 42nd with a 23:24.61, freshman Abigail Johnson was 48th at 24:08.95, sophomore Kristin Campbell was 55th with a time of 25:34.24, sophomore Salendia Melo ran a 25:35.98, and sophomore Nayely Gonzalez closed with a time of 26:16.95.
