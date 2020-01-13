The Tahlequah Tigers wrestling team had five individuals place over the weekend at the Inola Tournament. The team placed eighth as a team in the event, which was shortened to one day due to weather.
Tyler Trott was one of four Tigers to finish in second, winning his first match via fall and his second match via 11-6 decision. He lost the championship match via fall to Broken Arrow's Ethan Rodriguez.
At 126 pounds, Blaine Jones finished sixth, recording three wins via fall. Carson Ferguson finished second at 132 pounds, winning his opening match via fall over Bentonville's Andy Cerda. He would win his next two matches via decision, but lose his first-place match via 6-2 decision.
Ivan Sanchez was set to wrestle in the fifth-place match at 138 pounds, but was unable to because he had already wrestled five matches on the day. He finished the tournament with three wins, one of which was via fall.
Angel Quezada had a stellar day, finishing third at 152-pounds. He won his first match via fall before beating Tecumesh's Hunter Hadsall via technical fall. He would also pick up a 6-4 win over Pawnee's Gunner Mittasch before beating Tonkawa's Joby Jauregui 3-2. Montana Wood wrapped up the placewinners for the Tigers, as he rolled through the 220-pound bracket, recording two falls in three matches.
The Tigers will be back in action on Tuesday when they compete at the District Duals, hosted by Durant.
