The Tahlequah High School boys’ golf team claimed a third-place finish Tuesday at Mohawk Park (Woodbine) in the Skiatook Invitational.
The Tigers shot a 327 in the 17-team field, finishing behind Perkins-Tryon (314) and Bishop Kelley Red (322). They closed one shot in front of Jenks Maroon (328) and two shots ahead of Metro Christian Blue (329).
Freshman Kaden Tibbetts had Tahlequah’s top individual performance, shooting a 79. Tibbetts finished seven strokes behind champion Gunnar Thrash, who shot a 72 for Perkins-Tryon.
Tahlequah freshman Noah Taylor finished with an 82, sophomore Jack Vance and junior Ryan Dark both followed with an 83, and senior Dex Dotson shot an 88.
The Tigers opened their season with a sixth-place finish in the Muskogee Invitational at Muskogee Country Club on Monday. They shot a 355 in the 15-team field.
