The Tahlequah boys' basketball program received a black eye Monday.
The Tigers, who went 17-8 overall after closing their season Friday, March 4 with a 100-47 loss to Jenks in a Class 6A East Area Tournament loser's bracket game, are now technically 1-24.
The program was forced to vacate all but one of its wins due to eligibility issues of senior guard Luis Santana.
Santana, who was a senior in 2020-21 at Hulbert before transferring to Tahlequah, was initially ruled eligible to play leading up to the 2021-22 season opener.
A student has to be eligible both academically and athletically, per Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association rules. Santana was ruled eligible to participate athletically but not academically.
"He was ruled academically ineligible," Tahlequah Athletics Director Matt Cloud said. "It was news to me. I was totally blown away. It was a mistake that shouldn't have happened. We have to forfeit all the games he suited up in and we're on one year probation where we can't have anymore incidents like this. As soon as we were notified we took steps to make sure that the claims were legit."
"We had a player that was…he'd already graduated from high school when he came to us," Tahlequah head coach Marcus Klingsick said. "He was entered in school and we checked everything out to the best of our knowledge, and it came back okay. It turned out he had already [graduated].
"I knew he was a new kid, so we tried to get everything to the right people, and I did all of that. I checked before our first game and I was told everything was good. That's all I know about it."
Santana was with the team nearly the entire season. He wasn't with the team in the Tigers' regular season finale against Claremore or during the three playoff games against Bartlesville, Putnam City West and Jenks. Tahlequah defeated Bartlesville, 58-54, to open postseason play, and it will be counted as the lone victory.
Klingsick met with the team Monday to discuss the situation.
"I told them this was going to come out today," Klingsick said. "I told them, 'Just know we played those games and we won all of those games. We're going to forfeit the games.' To me, it's not that big a deal. We went out and we had a season. We had a really good season. I don't think this is devastating or anything. Yes, we're going to have to forfeit the games and our record won't be that good, but we went out and played the season and the record we earned before they took the wins away, that's what we earned."
Santana appeared in 12 games, scored 13 points and averaged four minutes of playing time. His last appearance was on Feb. 15 against Pryor at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Tigers had their best stretch of play late in the season when they won seven consecutive games before the regular season finale. They defeated Sand Springs, Coweta, Glenpool, Grove, Pryor, Skiatook and Pryor.
