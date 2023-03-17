The Tahlequah Tigers and the Shawnee Wolves were originally scheduled to hook it up in baseball, Friday, March 17. at 2 p.m. in Shawnee.
As was most of the state of Oklahoma, the playing surface at Shawnee was too wet, and the game was postponed.
The Tigers were scheduled to play the Jones Fighting Longhorns at noon, Saturday, March 18.
However, the schedules have changed, Tahlequah Head Baseball Coach Sam Nelson said.
"Now, we will play Shawnee a doubleheader at their house," Nelson said.
The twinbill will take place today, Saturday, March 18, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Stories about the doubleheader can be seen online at www.tahlequahdailypress.com
