Tahlequah took an early eight-run lead and never turned back Thursday in a 10-5 road win at Miami.
The Tigers, who bounced back from a District 5A-4 loss at Claremore and improved to 11-16 overall under head coach Bret Bouher, scored four runs apiece in the first two innings.
Senior third baseman Caleb Davis, who went 2 for 4 with a team-high two RBIs, gave Tahlequah a 3-0 lead in the opening frame with a two-run triple to center field that brought home Tyler Joice and Luke Chaffin.
The Tigers opened the scoring when Dylan Leep led off with an infield single and later scored on an error, and extended their lead to 4-0 after Shaw Thornton pushed across Davis an RBI groundout.
Bradley Pruitt scored the first run of the second inning on a Leep RBI groundout, and Tahlequah went up by six runs when Joice followed with a run-scoring single to left that plated Race Stopp. The Tigers went up 7-0 when Joice crossed home plate on a passed ball, and added their eighth run Tanner Christian steal of home.
Christian and Stopp joined Davis with two hits apiece. The Tigers, who finished with 10 hits and also received a triple from Jacob Morrison, added their ninth run in the third and scored the game’s final run in the fifth.
Thornton earned the win as the starting pitcher. Thornton allowed five unearned runs on four hits in three innings, struck out two and did not issue a walk. Brayden Northington threw four shutout innings in relief and gave up four hits. Northington collected six strikeouts and walked two.
The Tigers will visit Bishop Kelley Monday, April 26. The two teams will be in Tahlequah Tuesday, April 27. Tahlequah is 6-6 inside district play, while the Comets are 16-11 overall and 8-3 in 5A-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.