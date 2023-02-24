The Tahlequah Tigers used a buzzer beater to defeat the Collinsville Cardinals, 52-49 on Friday night, Feb. 24, to advance to Saturday’s regional championship game.
Hayden Smith was the leading scorer for the Tigers with 19 points, followed Brycen Smith with 10 points, Zeke Guerrero with 8, Donovan Smith hitting 6, Cole Matlock with 4, Lukas Wooldridge adding 3, and Cash McAlvain with two.
Tahlequah coach Quinn Wooldridge was proud of his team’s effort Friday night.
“Our guys did a great job of rebounding the ball and scrambling the game with our full court pressure,” Wooldridge said. “Hayden Smith did a great job of limiting their center on the offensive backboard and everyone else chipped in to finish defensive possessions.”
Wooldridge highlighted some big plays they were able to make.
“Several guys made critical plays late in the game. Donovan Smith went 4-4 late from the FT line and Cale Matlock secured a late rebound to give us the last possession," he said.
Brycen Smith was the Tiger who hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“[Brycen] did a great job steadying us late and was 3/3 from three, including the game-deciding 42-footer at the buzzer,” Wooldridge said.
The Tigers will play in the regional championship game Saturday night at 7 p.m. against Holland Hall at the Holland Hall basketball arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.