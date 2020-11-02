Tahlequah’s defense has bent at times this season, but there hasn’t been a lot of breaking.
Defense has been a staple for the Tigers through eight games this season.
They are getting results not seen since 1991.
There are shutouts.
There are takeaways.
The Tigers, allowing just 10.8 points and 187.6 total yards per game, have recorded four shutouts, two of those over the last two weeks, and have forced 21 turnovers. There hasn’t been four shutouts by a Tahlequah defense in a season in nearly three decades.
Tahlequah has allowed just seven points over a current three-week stretch, something that also hasn’t been done since 1991.
“Our group seems to know what their limitations are,” Tigers’ defensive coordinator Keith Wilson said on Monday. “They know that they’re a bend-but-don’t-break type of defense. They know we have to get turnovers and they know they have to run to the ball to make tackles. They know their weaknesses and they know their strongpoints. They really prepare and they’re a good practice team.”
Tahlequah is doing it with an entirely new and very undersized defensive line that was not only new going into the season but has been new from week to week over the course of the season.
“It’s been strange, and the main problem is how much smaller we are than we ever have been,” Wilson said. “We’ve always been the smaller team, but we’re really small this year. We’re having to really use more quickness and speed and more technique.”
“Every week, we’re playing somebody new,” Wilson said of the defensive front. “Whether it’s an injury, whether it’s corona tracing, whether it’s eligibility, it seems like coach [Rocky] Reeves is having to put three new guys out there every week. Three freshmen played last week.”
The Tigers don’t have the dominance of Blake Corn at defensive end. Corn was the District 5A-4 Player of the Year as a senior in 2019, as well as an Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State selection.
This year’s makeshift defensive line has held its own. Hunter Clay, Brett Bolin, Clayton Wallace and Aidan Glynn have been the constants. Clay has 21 tackles, a quarterback sack and two hurries. Bolin also has 21 tackles and has two sacks, Glynn has a sack and two hurries, and Wallace has a sack.
“Hunter Clay has played some good football, and Brett Bolin has moved from inside linebacker to defensive end and he’s made a bunch of plays,” Wilson said. “Since Brett’s played inside linebacker, he knows what’s supposed to be going on up front and he’s stepped in and made a lot of good plays for us. Clayton Wallace, at noseguard, has really been strong for us these last three or four weeks. Aidan Glynn has also helped us a lot.
“Every week has been different, and it will be different this week. We never know who’s going to be there for us on Friday, but it seems like every week they have been.”
Wilson’s defensive philosophy — nine guys within five yards of the ball 90 percent of the time, or 9-5-9 — is doing exactly what it’s intended to do. The Tigers added on to their takeaway total, causing three turnovers in the second half in last week’s 47-0 romp over Tulsa Memorial.
“The turnovers are all about the 9-5-9,” Wilson said. “That’s what we’re having to preach. There can’t be a lot of one-on-one tackles. It’s really a group-tackling effort and seems like always one person’s at the ball trying to get the ball out of the ball carriers’ arms and the other 10 are just tackling.
“We’re having to blitz more than we have in a while and that’s causing the quarterbacks to throw the ball...they’re not on target as much because we’re having to bring more people because we have to have more people in the box because of our size.”
An experienced group of linebackers that were starters last year — Angel Quezada, Carson Ferguson and Shaw Thornton — and Eli McWilliams have molded the defense. Quezada leads the team with 81 tackles, and Ferguson follows with 75. Thornton and Williams have combined for 115 tackles and 10 tackles for losses.
“Eli is everywhere,” Wilson said. “He played corner and wide receiver the last two years and he’s never played linebacker. Without spring ball this year and without 7-on-7, we’ve really had to do this basically in two-a-days in practices now. He doesn’t understand some of the terminology still. He’s really started to pick it up, and he plays right next to Angel. Angel knows what’s going on and he’s upfront. Angel’s just a special kid out there.”
“Shaw just does what he’s supposed to do and just handles his business,” Wilson said. “Carson is just a program guy that’s really undersized, but he just does some freaky things to make plays. He’s just kind of a little dynamite that loves to blitz and he’s one of our best blitzers.”
In the secondary, Qua’shon Leathers leads the Tigers in takeaways with three interceptions. He also has 73 tackles, 18 of those coming against McAlester. Kobey Baker has 50 tackles, cornerback Dylan Leep has two interceptions, and both Parker Lane and Michael Secratt have settled into productive roles.
The addition of McKinley Whitfield as secondary coach during the offseason has paid dividends.
“Anybody would want to play for him,” Wilson said of Whitfield. “Qua’shon, Kobey and all of those young corners where we had question marks, and with Whitfield being new, they’re all learning the system together. He’s really taught them the tricks of the trade.”
The Tigers, winners of three straight and sitting at 5-3 overall and 4-1 in District 5A-4 under head coach Brad Gilbert, will close the regular season with a trip to second-ranked Collinsville Friday.
