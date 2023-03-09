The Tahlequah Tigers were the four seed from the East, and were up against the one seed from the West, Carl Albert. The final score of 62-50, Carl Albert, was indicative of how most of the game went.
The game in question was the State Quarter Finals, held March 8, at Lloyd Noble Center on the Oklahoma University campus in Norman.
The Tigers actually led a couple of times early in the game before Carl Albert’s Titans went on an 8-0 run late in the first quarter enroute to a 16-12 lead when the period ended.
Tahlequah was plagued with turnovers in the second quarter, several forced by the Titans, but several unforced as well. As a result, the Tigers only managed 10 points in the period, while Carl Albert posted 19, to take a 35-22 lead into halftime.
The Tigers, normally high percentage three-point shooters, made just two in the entire game, one by Zeke Guerrero and one by Cash McAlvain, both in the early part of the first quarter.
In the third quarter, the Tigers managed to trim a point off Carl Albert’s lead, outscoring the Titans, 12-11, but still trailed 46-34.
Throughout most of the first three quarters, the Tigers stayed within 10-14 points of their opponents, but could never quite get any closer, and Carl Albert could never pull away any farther.
Early in the fourth period, Carl Albert went on a run that gave them an 18-point lead, but the Tigers refused to roll over and play dead.
During the last 6:39 of the game, the Tigers clawed their way back to within the final margin of 12, but time ran out, ending the Tigers’ bid for advancement in the State Tournament.
Tahlequah senior Hayden Smith went out in a blaze of glory. The 6-8 post finished with 19 points, 17 rebounds, nine on offense and eight on defense, had four assists, blocked two shots, and committed just one foul.
Donovan Smith finished with ten points, McAlvain added seven, Brycen Smith scored six, Lukas Wooldridge checked in with five, and Guerrero finished with three.
The Tigers out-rebounded Carl Albert 37-23, and committed just 10 fouls to CA’s 15.
The two glaring differences that could have made a difference in the game was Carl Albert’s eight turnovers to the Tigers’ 22, and Carl Albert’s 15 steals to the Tigers’ three.
“Our guys did a great job early of locking in on our defensive game plan,” Tahlequah Head Coach Quinn Wooldridge said. “We set out to limit their top three scorers, and do our best to contest their shooters.”
Wooldridge, in his first season at Tahlequah, said Carl Albert’s shooter found his spots in the first half, and gave the Titans some separation just before the half.
He was talking about Ryan Reynolds, who hit eight field goals, including six from long range, for 22 total points.
“In the second half, we had to try and speed the game up, and they got a few easier buckets,” he said.
“But, our guys fought right to the final buzzer,” Wooldridge said.
The Tigers reached the State Tournament for the first time since 2020, when they were also scheduled to play Carl Albert. However, the tournament was canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
