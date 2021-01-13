Tigers go stale late, fall to Collinsville

Tahlequah didn't have any answers offensively in the fourth quarter and suffered a 46-38 setback to Collinsville Tuesday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The 17th-ranked Tigers, who fall to 4-6 overall and 1-3 in the Metro Lakes Conference under head coach Marcus Klingsick, were limited to just two field goals over the final eight minutes.
The No. 18 Cardinals, now 3-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play, were sparked by a 9-0 run in the final quarter that gave them a 42-34 lead with just over four minutes left.
"Our defense kept us in it, we just made some silly decisions offensively against their press," Klingsick said. "We had too many missed opportunities that we needed to go take advantage of and we didn't.
"We went dry at the wrong time in the fourth quarter, and to their credit, they hit us with a little run and we couldn't score."
Tahlequah's last lead came after a Hayden Wagers' basket with 7:31 remaining. The Cardinals responded on a Jacob Syrkels' 3-pointer with 6:39 left that gave them the lead for good. They went up 42-34 on a basket by Chayse Schlomann that completed the run.
The Tigers, paced by senior guard Trey Young's 11 points, led by as many as six points during the third quarter following a 9-0 run. Young started the spurt with a 3-pointer to bring the Tigers even at 24-24, Tyler Joice had an offensive rebound and basket, and both Walker Scott and Wagers had baskets that would give THS a 30-24 advantage with 1:58 left in the quarter.
"I thought we had a good chance to really increase our lead at that point and I thought we had some good possessions there, we just couldn't score and stretch it out," Klingsick said.
Collinsville, led by Caden Bouy and Cooper McDowell with 11 points apiece, trimmed Tahlequah's lead to 32-31 to close the third. Buoy had a jumper and later buried a 3-pointer to cut the margin to one point.
It was Young's first game in double figures since a 12-point outing against Tulsa East Central on Dec. 12. Young scored nine of his points during the second half and connected on both of his 3s in the third quarter.
"Trey was better tonight," Klingsick said. "He's still frustrated a little bit, but he does so many things for us."
The Tigers received nine points from sophomore forward Hayden Smith. Smith had a career-high 26 points against Skiatook on Saturday and averaged 17.3 points over three days at the Skiatook Invitational.
Wagers ended with six points, all of those coming over the final two quarters, and Scott added five points.
Tahlequah, who had dropped four of its last five games, will host Claremore in a scheduled 7:30 p.m. start on Friday at the TMAC.
