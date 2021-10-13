There was an uprising for Tahlequah in last week’s signature win over Sapulpa at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Tigers, who improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in District 5A-4 with their dramatic 21-14 win over the Chieftains, will now look to hold course Thursday when they visit Claremore in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Zebras go into the contest at 1-5 overall and 1-2 in 5A-4 after suffering a 27-3 setback to top-ranked Collinsville. Claremore started its season with four straight losses by a combined 12 points. The lone win came against Tulsa Memorial, 26-0, in week five.
Tahlequah’s big boost against Sapulpa came in the second half after trailing 14-0. The Tigers scored 21 unanswered points on a 13-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Tyler Joice to senior fullback Jonathan Davis, a 64-yard touchdown run by senior running back Malik McMurtrey, and a 16-yard TD run by Joice to complete the comeback.
The Tigers were also sparked by a defense that allowed under 100 yards, forced three punts and didn’t give up any points over the final two quarters.
Joice and McMurtrey, who have been the catalysts on offense all season, combined for 419 yards last week. Joice completed 11 of 18 passes for 140 yards and added 98 rushing yards, and McMurtrey had 159 yards on the ground to go along with one reception for 19 yards.
“They stand out,” Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. “They’re two seniors that have been through it all. They’ve both had some big games in the past, but the combination of the two working together was probably as good as any Friday night they’ve been a part of.”
Through six games, Joice has completed 56 percent of his passes for 706 yards with eight touchdowns, and McMurtrey has rushed for 657yards, averaging 7.8 yards per carry, with six TDs. Joice also has 219 rushing yards and five scores.
But Tahlequah also had its best performance from its offensive line against Sapulpa. Starters Kyron Tobey, Luis Hernandez, Kale Shankle, Bryce Anderson and Brycen Smith allowed the offense to break loose.
“Up front, I think we played as well as we have all year,” Gilbert said. “Guys are kind of settling into their roles, gaining a better grasp and understanding their jobs. There’s been a lot of moving parts. We’ve consistently put them in the same positions, it’s just trying to find the right match. The consistency of them working together has finally paid off.”
The Tigers’ receiving group continued to develop. Sophomores Jacob Morrison and Race Stopp combined for seven receptions and 95 yards last week. Senior Cale Matlcok has 13 catches for 162 yards with a team-leading three touchdowns through six games.
“It’s funny how those receivers have progressed,” Gilbert said. “One week it’s been Cale Matlock with a big game, then the next week it was Race Stopp, and then last week it was Jacob Morrison. It’s nice to see the development of those guys. They were getting their feet wet early and now they’re about waist deep into it. Hopefully they can continue to develop and grow.”
Tahlequah’s defense was just as impressive against Sapulpa. The Tigers, who allowed 209 yards in the first half, limited the Chieftains to 2 of 9 third down conversions and 1 of 4 on fourth downs. Sophomore linebacker Mason Watkins posted a team-best 13 tackles, including a tackle for a loss, and a quarterback sack, and senior defensive end Hunter Clay added nine total tackles and two tackles for losses. Josh Munoz had a sack, Davis had a quarterback hurry, and both Dylan Leep and Lasean Johnson had pass breakups.
“Defensively, after the first two drives, we played extremely well,” Gilbert said. “We made some adjustments on defense. The coaching staff did a great job and we were able to keep Sapulpa in check. Hunter and Mason both had big games. We’re starting five sophomores on that side of the ball.”
Other players on defense Gilbert highlighted in last week’s performance are Leep, Johnson, Smith, who totaled eight tackles, and Coda Bunch, who recorded three tackles.
Claremore’s other four losses have come to Bartlesville (15-14), Oologah (30-24), Catoosa (19-18) and Glenpool (21-17).
“Claremore’s always a tough opponent for us,” Gilbert said. “They’ve had some tough breaks this season and still played Collinsville as close as anybody else. They’re going to be more than excited to play us. They’re going to be confident just by the way they played last week. Our young men and coaching staff have to be ready to go and make sure that we have everything in place come Thursday night. We understand the challenge before us.”
Tahlequah defeated the Zebras, 37-7, last year at Doc Wadley Stadium and has won three of the last five meetings.
