Jaxon Jones scored a game-high 17 points and Tahlequah overcame a halftime deficit to upend Bartlesville, 41-36, Thursday on the opening day of the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Tigers, now 3-0 under head coach Duane Jones, took the lead for good at 23-31 at the 2:53 mark of the third quarter when Jaxon Jones buried a 3-pointer from the left wing. The Tigers trailed 19-16 at the break.
Tahlequah, ranked 15th in Class 5A, led by as many as six points with 4:44 left in the contest after junior forward Tanner Christian scored from inside the paint to make it 35-29.
The Bruins (0-2) clawed back in and got to within 35-34 following a 3-pointer by Cole Hicks and and an offensive rebound and basket from Shane Simpson, but the Tigers answered on their next possession when Kooper McAlvain had a basket and free throw to increase the lead to four points.
Bartlesville’s final points came on a steal and layup by Gage Keaton that sliced the THS lead to 38-36 with 1:30 remaining. Tahlequah then had three free throws — one each from Simeon Armstrong, Tyler Joice and Jaxon Jones — over the final 1:22.
“We were really proud of our kids,” Duane Jones said. “We didn’t play great, we didn’t execute very well offensively in the first half, but we thought we did a lot better in the second half. Our defense was solid all game long. It was kind of a slugest. [Bartlesville] was good defensively too, so it was tough for anybody to score. It’s good to get a win like that, especially when you don’t play very well offensively.”
Jaxon Jones, coming off a 31-point outing on the road against Grove last week, was the only player in double figures for Tahlequah. Christian finished with eight points, McAlvain had seven, Qua’shon Leathers ended with eight, and both Armstrong and Joice closed with two points.
Bartlesville was paced by Hicks’ 16 points, and Simpson finished with nine.
The Tigers will face Jenks in the semifinal round on Friday at 5:30 p.m. The 6A, ninth-ranked Trojans (1-1) defeated Sallisaw, 66-42.
Lady Tigers fall to McAlester: Kynli Heist misfired on a 3-point attempt from the right corner as the buzzer sounded and Tahlequah fell to McAlester, 45-43, Thursday morning in the first round of the CNB Tahlequah Invitational at the TMAC.
The 5A No. 11 Lady Tigers slip to 1-2 under head coach David Qualls. McAlester, ranked ninth in 5A, improves to 2-0.
Tahlequah led for a majority of the second half and led by as many as 12 points (31-19) after a pair of free throws by Lydia McAlvain at the 5:47 point of the third quarter.
McAlester, led by Stevie Stinchcomb’s 15 points, refused to go away. The Lady Buffs went on a 14-3 run to close the third and got to within 34-33 after back-to-back baskets by Hope Johnston. They then took their first lead since the 2:21 mark of the opening quarter when Stinchcomb canned a 3 to open the scoring in the fourth.
Tahlequah responded with the next five points on a trey by McAlvain and a jumper by Faith Springwater to take a 39-36 advantage. The Lady Tigers hung onto the lead until a basket and free throw from Stinchcomb with 53 seconds left gave McAlester a 44-43 edge. Dewzee Selmon added a free throw with five seconds remaining prior to Heist’s miss at the buzzer.
“McAlester is a solid basketball team,” Qualls said. “They’re a top 10 team in 5A and we knew right off the bat in this tournament we were going to get tested and see where we’re at in 5A. We had a great second quarter and Faith was a big part of that. We just couldn’t finish it in the end. We’re a young team. When you have a team like McAlester down 10 at the half, you’d like to be able to finish it off. We let them back in the game in the third quarter.”
Springwater finished with a season-high and game-high 16 points. She also had a single-game career-high four 3-pointers. Heist was also in double figures with 10 points, and McAlvain closed with seven.
The Lady Tigers will take Sallisaw at 10 a.m. Friday. Sallisaw suffered a 60-35 loss to 6A No. 6 Tulsa Booker T. Washington.
McAlester moves to the semifinal round where it will play Booker T. Washington at 4 p.m. Friday.
